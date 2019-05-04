Ross is slated to start Saturday's game against the Royals.

Ross rejoined the team Friday after spending the full three days on the paternity list following the birth of his child. Due to a pair of off days this week, the Tigers weren't forced to add a spot starter to the mix in Ross' stead. Detroit won't require a replacement in the rotation for the injured Jordan Zimmermann (elbow) until the May 11 doubleheader in Minnesota.

