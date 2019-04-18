Ross allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts and no walks across six innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Thursday.

The Tigers defense was extremely shaky, committing four errors Thursday, including three in the fifth inning. That cost Ross the opportunity to capture the win. The Tigers have already yielded four unearned runs in four Ross starts. Overall, he is 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 24 innings. His next scheduled start is on the road against the Red Sox on Tuesday.