Tigers' Tyson Ross: Expected back in late June
Tigers general manager Al Avila said Sunday that he's hopeful Ross (elbow) will return from the 10-day injured list in 2-to-3 weeks, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Ross has been sidelined since May 10 after being diagnosed with ulnar neuritis in his right elbow. He took a major step forward last week by throwing a bullpen session, and could be ready to face hitters in live batting practice at some point during the current week. Since he's already missed a month with the injury, Ross would probably require at least two minor-league rehab starts or simulated games before rejoining the Tigers. Assuming he hits no snags in his recovery along the way, Ross could be ready to slot back into the rotation in late June or early July.
