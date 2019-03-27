Ross is scheduled to make his first start of the regular season April 1 versus the Yankees, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

That puts Ross fifth in the Tigers' pitching schedule, following Jordan Zimmermann, Matt Boyd, Spencer Turnbull and Matt Moore in succession. It's a tough break for Ross' fantasy owners, as the veteran right-hander not only misses out on a start during the opening week, but he'll get a less favorable draw in his first outing while taking on the powerful Yankees offense on the road. Ross wasn't especially effective during spring training, giving up 15 runs (12 earned) in 21 innings while posting a 16:9 K:BB.