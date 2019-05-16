Manager Ron Gardenhire said that the initial opinion Ross received from doctors on his right elbow was good, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Ross was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday but wasn't given a clear timeline to resume pitching after receiving a diagnosis of ulnar neuritis. Though Dr. Robert Thompson seemed to rule out a major setback for Ross, the right-hander will consult additional specialists in the coming days to verify that a significant elbow issue isn't in play. Once Ross has received sufficient information, the Tigers should reveal a potential target date for his return.