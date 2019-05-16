Tigers' Tyson Ross: Gets positive report from doctor
Manager Ron Gardenhire said that the initial opinion Ross received from doctors on his right elbow was good, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Ross was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday but wasn't given a clear timeline to resume pitching after receiving a diagnosis of ulnar neuritis. Though Dr. Robert Thompson seemed to rule out a major setback for Ross, the right-hander will consult additional specialists in the coming days to verify that a significant elbow issue isn't in play. Once Ross has received sufficient information, the Tigers should reveal a potential target date for his return.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...