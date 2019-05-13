Ross was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to ulnar neuritis in his right elbow, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Ross didn't look sharp in his last outing Friday, allowing six runs over five innings of work, and it's since been revealed that the injury played a role in his poor performance. "It came on in my last start," stated Ross. "I woke up the next day hoping it was feeling better, but it wasn't. After a couple days of treatment it hasn't improved." The right-hander will miss at least one start while on the shelf and it's possible he could remain out longer if the issue lingers. Detroit has yet to decide who will start in Ross's place Wednesday against the Astros.