Ross pitched four scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins. He allowed just a single hit with no walks and five strikeouts.

This was a welcome outing for Ross, who had started his spring with three straight clunkers and a 13.50 ERA. The veteran should have a rotation spot locked up no matter how he performs in Grapefruit League action, but he could certainly inspire a bit more confidence in fantasy owners if he can string together a few more starts like this one.