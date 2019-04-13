Tigers' Tyson Ross: Plagued by walks in loss
Ross (1-2) allowed four earned runs on five hits and four walks to take the loss Saturday against the Twins. He struck out three.
This was the second time in three starts this year that Ross has walked four batters, and he took the loss in each of those outings. On a more positive note, he's gone at least six innings in two straight starts, and he has a solid 3.50 ERA to begin the season. Ross will look to limit the free passes and get back in the win column his next time out, which is scheduled for Thursday against the White Sox.
