Tigers' Tyson Ross: Pounded in loss Saturday
Ross (1-4) took the loss against the Royals on Saturday by giving up five runs on seven hits over 1.1 innings. He struck out one and walked two.
Ross faced only 13 batters but managed to give up four extra-base hits as he was unable to get through the second inning. It's the first time in six starts this season the right-hander hasn't completed five innings. The 32-year-old has a 5.34 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB across 30.1 innings to begin the year, and lines up to pitch Thursday versus the Angels.
