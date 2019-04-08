Ross (1-1) earned the victory after allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings Sunday against the Royals.

Ross surrendered the first run of the ballgame in the first inning, but he managed to settle down and finished his outing with six consecutive scoreless frames. The 31-year-old right-hander was handed a tough loss in his first start of 2019 (two earned runs over five innings), but he was able to break into the win column following a stellar performance in the series finale. Ross's next start lines up for Friday against Minnesota.