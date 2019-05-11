Ross (1-5) took the loss Friday as the Tigers were downed 6-0 by the Twins, allowing all six runs on six hits and four walks over five innings while striking out two.

Two of the hits left the yard, and Ross threw only 53 of 90 pitches for strikes while generating a subpar five swinging strikes. The right-hander has only managed one quality start in seven trips to the mound so far for Detroit, and he'll take a 6.11 ERA and 25:18 K:BB through 35.1 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Astros.