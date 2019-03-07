Tigers' Tyson Ross: Shelled again Wednesday
Ross allowed four runs on six hits over three innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League loss to the Braves. He walked one and struck out one.
Ross has now made three starts this spring, losing all three and compiling a 13.50 ERA through 6.2 innings. It's very early, and the veteran should have a pretty firm hold on a rotation spot despite his struggles, but it'd be nice to see him string together a few nice outings before the regular season rolls around.
