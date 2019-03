Ross allowed three runs on three hits over two innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He walked three and struck out one.

Ross struggled with his control and served up a home run to Amed Rosario as well. Through two starts this spring, the veteran righty has now allowed six runs over 3.2 innings while serving up two home runs. Ross should have a rotation spot locked up heading into the season given the lack of elite options in Detroit, but he doesn't look like much of a fantasy asset at this point.