Tigers' Tyson Ross: Takes loss in debut
Ross (0-1) took the loss in Monday's game against the Yankees, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits over five innings of work. He walked four and struck out four.
Ross allowed solo home runs to Gary Sanchez and Brett Gardner to account for most of the damage, but he otherwise pitched fairly well against a good lineup in a hitter's park, though he did clutter the bases a bit with the four walks. The veteran will look to build on his mostly positive team debut his next time out, which is scheduled for Sunday in Kansas City.
