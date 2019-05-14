Ross (elbow) will meet with two different physicians to determine the correct course of treatment, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Ross was sent to the 10-day injured list with ulnar neuritis in his right elbow, and the next step for the right-hander remains unclear at this point. One of the doctors he's set to visit, Dr. Robert Thompson, performed his thoracic outlet surgery back in 2016.

