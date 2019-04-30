Tigers' Tyson Ross: Won't start, moves to paternity list
Ross won't make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Phillies after the Tigers placed him on the paternity list.
Detroit oddly chose to move Ross ahead of Spencer Turnbull in the pitching schedule to begin the week, and the fact that the former was awaiting the birth of his child now seems to provide an explanation behind that decision. The change ultimately didn't come to pass, as Ross will now be unavailable for the next three days while Turnbull will take the hill Tuesday and line up for his second start of the week Sunday versus the Royals. Ross is slated to rejoin the Tigers on Friday and could start that same day in the team's series opener with Kansas City.
