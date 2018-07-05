Alcantara's contract was selected by the Tigers on Wednesday.

Alcantara's first taste of big-league action last season with the Tigers went poorly, as he posted a 8.59 ERA in 7.1 innings. He's been very good for Triple-A Toledo this year, though, tossing 47 innings with a 2.68 ERA. Notably, he's cut his walk rate to 3.1 percent, the first time it's been below 9.5 percent at any stop in his professional career. Warwick Saupold was optioned to Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.

