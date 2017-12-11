Alcantara cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The move opens up a spot on the Tigers' 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 draft. Alcantara spent most of 2017 in the minors, posting a 3.62 ERA across 74.2 innings between Toledo and Double-A Erie. He struggled during a brief September stint with the big club, allowing seven runs in 7.1 innings of relief. He'll stick around as organizational pitching depth in 2018.

