Tigers' Victor Alcantara: Recalled from minors
Alcantara was brought up from Triple-A Toledo prior to Friday's game.
Alcantara will join the Tigers in a corresponding move to Michael Fulmer's placement on the DL due to an oblique injury. Across three appearances with the club this season, Alcantara has allowed three hits and one walk while striking out one over three scoreless innings of relief.
