Alcantara will be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to minor tooth surgery, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Alcantara owns a mediocre 4.62 ERA in 37 innings for the Tigers this season. It doesn't sound as though he'll miss much more than the minimum 10 days on the injured list, much of which will occur during the All-Star break.

