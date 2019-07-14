Alcantara (mouth) will be activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Alcantara underwent tooth surgery and moved to the injured list July 4 and is rejoining the Tigers after spending the 10-day minimum on the IL. The 26-year-old has a 4.62 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB across 37 innings this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories