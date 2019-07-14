Tigers' Victor Alcantara: Returning from injured list
Alcantara (mouth) will be activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Alcantara underwent tooth surgery and moved to the injured list July 4 and is rejoining the Tigers after spending the 10-day minimum on the IL. The 26-year-old has a 4.62 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB across 37 innings this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Alcantara: Requires minor tooth surgery•
-
Tigers' Victor Alcantara: Showing improved command•
-
Tigers' Victor Alcantara: Recalled from minors•
-
Tigers' Victor Alcantara: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Victor Alcantara: Contract selected by Tigers•
-
Tigers' Victor Alcantara: Outrighted from 40-man•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.