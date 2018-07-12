Tigers' Victor Alcantara: Sent back to Triple-A
The Tigers optioned Alcantara to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
In his first big-league callup of the season, Alcantara made three appearances, tossing a scoreless inning in relief each time out. Alcantara's demotion likely sets the stage for closer Shane Greene (shoulder) to return from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Friday's series opener in Houston.
