Tigers' Victor Alcantara: Showing improved command
Alcantara is showing better command this season and has been using more off-speed pitches, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Last year, Alcantara had a 5.6 BB/9 at Double-A, a 5.4 BB/9 at Triple-A and a 4.9 BB/9 during a brief stint in the majors. This year, the 25-year-old righty cut that rate down to 1.2 in 51.1 innings with Triple-A Toledo, and he's kept it up at the major league level, walking just two batters so far in 16.2 innings of work (1.1 BB/9). Alcantara said he didn't make any mechanical changes in the offseason, but he has been changing speeds and relying less on his fastball, which has seemingly made him more effective. The Tigers have already used Alcantara in some big spots, and he's responded with a 0.54 ERA and 0.84 WHIP.
