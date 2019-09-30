Tigers' Victor Alcantara: Tosses clean inning in finale
Alcantara fired a scoreless ninth inning Sunday in the Tigers' 5-3 loss to the White Sox.
After receiving a callup from Triple-A Toledo earlier this month, Alcantara was strong across three relief outings, allowing no runs in 3.2 innings. Assuming he sticks on the 40-man roster through spring training, Alcantara should be given the opportunity to compete for a spot in the Tigers' Opening Day bullpen.
