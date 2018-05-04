Tigers' Victor Martinez: Back in action Friday

Martinez (ankle) is back in the lineup Friday against the Royals, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Martinez missed Thursday's game with an ankle injury, but the issue was apparently minor as he's already back in action. The 39-year-old is struggling to start the season, hitting just .222/.294/.344 through 102 plate appearances. His low .225 BABIP suggests that he's run into a bit of bad luck, though, and his 9.8 percent strikeout rate is impressively low for the current era.