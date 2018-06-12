Tigers' Victor Martinez: Bats fifth over the weekend

Martinez batted fifth in all three of Detroit's games with Cleveland over the weekend after serving as the cleanup hitter for his previous 11 starts.

Manager Ron Gardenhire previously indicated that he didn't have plans to move Martinez down from the cleanup spot, but the veteran simply isn't providing much pop, with just a .656 OPS and four home runs this season. Jeimer Candelario, who has an .857 OPS and 10 home runs, batted in front of Martinez in each game over the weekend. It remains to be seen if this switch is permanent, but the numbers definitely suggest a move down in the order is warranted for Martinez.