Tigers' Victor Martinez: Bats fifth over the weekend
Martinez batted fifth in all three of Detroit's games with Cleveland over the weekend after serving as the cleanup hitter for his previous 11 starts.
Manager Ron Gardenhire previously indicated that he didn't have plans to move Martinez down from the cleanup spot, but the veteran simply isn't providing much pop, with just a .656 OPS and four home runs this season. Jeimer Candelario, who has an .857 OPS and 10 home runs, batted in front of Martinez in each game over the weekend. It remains to be seen if this switch is permanent, but the numbers definitely suggest a move down in the order is warranted for Martinez.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Bangs out two hits Saturday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Sitting out first game of doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Gets rest in series finale•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Won't be moved down in order•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Gets breather Monday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Collects two hits in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana