Tigers' Victor Martinez: Blasts home run Tuesday
Martinez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
The blast was the third of the season for the veteran. Martinez had 27 home runs in 2016, but he dipped to 10 in 435 at-bats last season, and the early returns in 2018 aren't indicating a big power resurgence is on the horizon. The 39-year-old will continue to deliver respectable numbers, though his best fantasy days are behind him.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Reaches base four times in loss•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Back in action Friday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Sidelined with ankle injury•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Drives in two Monday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Hits second home run•
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...