Tigers' Victor Martinez: Blasts home run Tuesday

Martinez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

The blast was the third of the season for the veteran. Martinez had 27 home runs in 2016, but he dipped to 10 in 435 at-bats last season, and the early returns in 2018 aren't indicating a big power resurgence is on the horizon. The 39-year-old will continue to deliver respectable numbers, though his best fantasy days are behind him.