Tigers' Victor Martinez: Collects two hits in win

Martinez went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Twins.

Martinez has been productive over his last seven games, going 8-for-22 with three runs and three RBI. The veteran is still hitting just .243 with a .679 OPS this season, however, and his fantasy value remains limited due to his positional limitations and moderate production.

