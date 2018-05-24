Tigers' Victor Martinez: Collects two hits in win
Martinez went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Twins.
Martinez has been productive over his last seven games, going 8-for-22 with three runs and three RBI. The veteran is still hitting just .243 with a .679 OPS this season, however, and his fantasy value remains limited due to his positional limitations and moderate production.
