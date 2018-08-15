Tigers' Victor Martinez: Day off versus White Sox

Martinez is not in Wednesday's lineup against the White Sox, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Martinez will receive a breather after starting the past eight games, during which he's hit .286/.323/.393 with three doubles and four RBI. James McCann will serve as the club's DH while Grayson Greiner gets the nod behind the plate for the series finale.

