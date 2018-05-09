Tigers' Victor Martinez: Day off Wednesday
Martinez is not in the lineup against Texas on Wednesday.
Martinez will receive a standard day off following five straight starts, including a 1-for-4 showing with a two-run home run during Tuesday's victory. In his absence, James McCann will serve as the Tigers' designated hitter for the series finale while Grayson Greiner gets a start behind the plate.
