Tigers' Victor Martinez: Doubles, drives in run

Martinez went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox.

Martinez put the Tigers on the board in the sixth inning on a double to right field, but Detroit would fall in the series finale. The 39-year-old has put together a solid month of August thus far, as he's batting .289 with six doubles and seven RBI through 21 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories