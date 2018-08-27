Tigers' Victor Martinez: Doubles, drives in run
Martinez went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox.
Martinez put the Tigers on the board in the sixth inning on a double to right field, but Detroit would fall in the series finale. The 39-year-old has put together a solid month of August thus far, as he's batting .289 with six doubles and seven RBI through 21 games.
