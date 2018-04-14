Tigers' Victor Martinez: Doubles twice Friday

Martinez went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Yankees.

Martinez is still searching for his first home run of the season, but he does have four doubles and six RBI through 11 games. The 39-year-old looks decent if not great in the early going, but as a player who is generally only eligible in a utility role in most leagues, he doesn't offer a ton of fantasy value at this point in his career.