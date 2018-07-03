Tigers' Victor Martinez: Drives in run vs. Toronto
Martinez went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.
Martinez plated the Tigers' first run in the top of the first inning with an RBI single. He's been scuffling at the plate through his last seven games, batting just .148 with one RBI and two walks. Despite a dismal .238/.293/.320 slash line, Martinez figures to see regular playing time moving forward in the designated hitter slot.
