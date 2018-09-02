Tigers' Victor Martinez: Drives in run with sac fly
Martinez went 0-for-3 but drove in a run with a sacrifice fly Saturday during the Tigers' loss to the Yankees.
Martinez, who homered twice against New York on Thursday, plated Mikie Mahtook in the top of the first inning against Masahiro Tanaka, who otherwise quelled Detroit's bats for most of the day. The 39-year-old was batting .308/.347/.655 in the second half heading into Saturday's contest, but he's hit just four homers in that stretch. That hasn't done much to save his underwhelming 2018 (.252/.301/.353, eight homers in 452 plate appearances).
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Goes deep twice in win against Yankees•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Doubles, drives in run•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Receives breather•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Notches three more hits•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Records three hits against Twins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...