Tigers' Victor Martinez: Drives in run with sac fly

Martinez went 0-for-3 but drove in a run with a sacrifice fly Saturday during the Tigers' loss to the Yankees.

Martinez, who homered twice against New York on Thursday, plated Mikie Mahtook in the top of the first inning against Masahiro Tanaka, who otherwise quelled Detroit's bats for most of the day. The 39-year-old was batting .308/.347/.655 in the second half heading into Saturday's contest, but he's hit just four homers in that stretch. That hasn't done much to save his underwhelming 2018 (.252/.301/.353, eight homers in 452 plate appearances).