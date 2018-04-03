Tigers' Victor Martinez: Drives in three Monday

Martinez went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Monday's win over the Royals.

After starting the season 0-for-8, it was good to see Martinez get on the board. The veteran had a down year in 2017, but he had a strong spring training and could be in line for a bounceback this season if he manages to stay healthy.

