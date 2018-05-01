Tigers' Victor Martinez: Drives in two Monday

Martinez went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's loss to the Rays.

Martinez is now third on the team with 13 RBI this season, but he's still hitting a fairly pedestrian .232 with a .675 OPS. As a player who is generally only eligible in a utility role in most leagues, the veteran's stats aren't doing much to garner attention at this point.

