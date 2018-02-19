Tigers' Victor Martinez: Feels good after normal offseason
Martinez, who underwent surgery in September to correct an irregular heartbeat, said he went through his normal offseason training program and feels fine for the start of spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Before being shut down for good following the heart procedure, Martinez was in the midst of one of the worst seasons of his career in 2017, finishing with a .255/.324/.372 slash line across 435 plate appearances. While it's encouraging that he's entering the 2018 campaign at full strength, Martinez's age -- he turned 39 in December -- and stark downturn in the power department last season tempers enthusiasm about his fantasy prospects. It doesn't help matters that he'll only have eligibility as a utility option in most fantasy settings now that he's exclusively a designated hitter at this stage of his career.
More News
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Cleared for baseball activities•
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Reinstated from disabled list•
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Successfully undergoes heart surgery•
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Hits 60-day DL•
Tigers' Victor Martinez: To have heart ablation procedure•
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Done for season•
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
12-team AL-only Auction
