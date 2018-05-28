Tigers' Victor Martinez: Gets breather Monday

Martinez is out of the lineup Monday against the Angels.

Martinez will head to the bench for a breather after starting the previous six games, going 6-for-22 with a pair of RBI over that stretch. Leonys Martin will get a game at DH in his stead, with Niko Goodrum, JaCoby Jones and Nick Castellanos manning the Tigers' outfield from left to right.

