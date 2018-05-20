Tigers' Victor Martinez: Gets day off
Martinez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.
Martinez tallied four hits -- including a double and home run -- and drove in two runs in the first three games of the series, but he'll be withheld from the lineup with Leonys Martin set to handle DH duties.
