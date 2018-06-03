Tigers' Victor Martinez: Gets rest in series finale
Martinez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire will reserve designated-hitter duties for Miguel Cabrera in the series finale with the two-time American League MVP returning from a hamstring injury earlier this weekend, leaving no room in the lineup for Martinez. After his production slipped dramatically in 2017, Martinez hasn't seen his numbers rebound in the current campaign, but he's at least been a tougher out of late. Over his last 14 games, Martinez has gone 16-for-49 (.327) at the dish, though only three of those hits have gone for extra-bases.
