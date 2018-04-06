Tigers' Victor Martinez: Gets three hits, two RBI against White Sox
Martinez went 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI, helping the Tigers to a 9-7 win over the White Sox on Thursday.
Martinez had just three hits in first 14 at-bats coming into the contest but he bumped his average to .333 and picked up his fourth and fifth RBI of the season with the three-hit effort. Now 39 and coming off 2017 season that saw him appear in just 107 games due to an irregular heartbeat, you probably shouldn't bank on Martinez fully regaining the form that has seen him be one of the more consistent pure hitters in the game throughout the course of his 16-year career. That said, he did have an .826 OPS the last time he played a full season in 2016 at age 37, so if he shows that he's healthy and ready to stave off Father Time for another year, Martinez could re-enter the fantasy discussion.
