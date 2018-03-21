Tigers' Victor Martinez: Goes deep again Tuesday
Martinez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, his fifth of the spring, in Tuesday's Grapefruit League win over the Yankees.
Martinez has been having a strong spring, as he now has five home runs, nine RBI and a .319/.347/.702 slash line through 47 at-bats. The veteran slogged through spring training last year with only six hits in 40 at-bats, then proceeded to post some of the worst numbers of his 12-year MLB career, finishing with just 10 home runs, 47 RBI and a .696 OPS. Reportedly healthy after an irregular heartbeat forced Martinez to miss some time in 2017, the 39-year-old looks primed for a bounceback season if early returns are any indication.
