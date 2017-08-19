Tigers' Victor Martinez: Goes deep Friday
Martinez went 2-for-5 with his 10th home run of the season, a solo shot, in Friday's loss to the Dodgers.
Martinez now has home runs in the last two games he's played, and he's posted an .822 OPS over his last 10 games (.709 OPS for the season). Martinez's power numbers are way down from last year, but the veteran could still give fantasy owners a boost over the final weeks of the season.
