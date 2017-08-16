Tigers' Victor Martinez: Goes deep in Tuesday loss

Martinez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

After hitting 27 home runs in 2016, Martinez has only nine this season. His .256 average and .699 OPS are also behind his rates from last season. However, the veteran has hits in five of the last six games, including three multi-hit efforts. Martinez has proven over his career that he's capable of putting a hot streak together for fantasy owners, so he might be a worthy investment in leagues where he's available.