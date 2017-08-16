Tigers' Victor Martinez: Goes deep in Tuesday loss
Martinez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.
After hitting 27 home runs in 2016, Martinez has only nine this season. His .256 average and .699 OPS are also behind his rates from last season. However, the veteran has hits in five of the last six games, including three multi-hit efforts. Martinez has proven over his career that he's capable of putting a hot streak together for fantasy owners, so he might be a worthy investment in leagues where he's available.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Sitting Monday with no DH available•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Goes yard twice Friday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Drives in two Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: On base four times Monday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: On bench Thursday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...