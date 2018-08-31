Tigers' Victor Martinez: Goes deep twice in win against Yankees
Martinez went 2-for-5 with two, two-run home runs in Thursday's 8-7 win over the Yankees.
The 39-year-old turned back the clock in this one and looked like the slugger he once was. Martinez took New York starter J.A. Happ deep in the fifth, then blasted a game-tying, two-run shot against Dellin Betances in the ninth inning. The veteran has had a solid month, as he's now batting .286 in August with the two home runs and 12 RBI.
