Tigers' Victor Martinez: Heads to bench Tuesday

Martinez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Unsurprisingly, Martinez will head to the bench for Tuesday's series opener with no DH spot available in the Reds' NL ballpark. He'll likely stick on the bench for Wednesday's game in Cincinnati, though he should be available off the bench in both contests.

