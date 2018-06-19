Tigers' Victor Martinez: Heads to bench Tuesday
Martinez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Unsurprisingly, Martinez will head to the bench for Tuesday's series opener with no DH spot available in the Reds' NL ballpark. He'll likely stick on the bench for Wednesday's game in Cincinnati, though he should be available off the bench in both contests.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Three hits Saturday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Bats fifth over the weekend•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Bangs out two hits Saturday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Sitting out first game of doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Gets rest in series finale•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Won't be moved down in order•
