Tigers' Victor Martinez: Heads to bench Tuesday
Martinez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees.
Martinez is 0-for-8 with four strikeouts over his past two contests, so he'll head to the bench for his first breather since the All-Star break. Miguel Cabrera will take over at DH for the game, opening up a spot for John Hicks to draw the start at first base.
