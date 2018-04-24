Tigers' Victor Martinez: Held out Tuesday

Martinez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Pirates.

The Tigers don't have the luxury of using a designated hitter Tuesday since they're in a National League park. As such, Martinez will move to the bench for a night off. The next two games are also in an NL park, so don't be surprised if he's limited to pinch-hitting over the next few days before the team returns to American League action.

