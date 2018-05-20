Tigers' Victor Martinez: Hits fourth home run
Martinez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the Mariners.
Martinez was one of the few Tigers able to touch James Paxton on Saturday, as he managed his fourth home run of the season. He continues to make a lot of contact -- he has struck out in only 16 of his 136 at-bats this season -- but has just a .375 slugging percentage. As a result, his main fantasy appeal comes from the fact that he is consistently batting in the heart of the Tigers' lineup.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Out of Game 1 lineup•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Day off Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Blasts home run Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Reaches base four times in loss•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Back in action Friday•
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...