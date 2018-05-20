Tigers' Victor Martinez: Hits fourth home run

Martinez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the Mariners.

Martinez was one of the few Tigers able to touch James Paxton on Saturday, as he managed his fourth home run of the season. He continues to make a lot of contact -- he has struck out in only 16 of his 136 at-bats this season -- but has just a .375 slugging percentage. As a result, his main fantasy appeal comes from the fact that he is consistently batting in the heart of the Tigers' lineup.