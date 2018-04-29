Tigers' Victor Martinez: Hits second home run

Martinez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Orioles.

Martinez provided any insurance runs needed to secure a win for the Tigers with a solo home run in the ninth inning off Darren O'Day. Unlike teammate Miguel Cabrera, Martinez is not enjoying a renaissance and has struggled to a .382 slugging percentage, showing just how limited his power is. While it's good to see he can still muscle the ball out of the park, Martinez provides no fantasy value.

